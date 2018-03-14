More CAF courses for NFA Secretariat

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is serious about capacity building and will be hosting three more Namibians for the CAF Referees Development Workshop in Cairo and the Technical Directors Seminar in Rabat.

Namibia Football Association (NFA) Referees Manager Absalom Goseb and National Referees Chairman Erastus Shilunga on Sunday travelled to Cairo, Egypt to attend the CAF Referees Development Workshop which got underway yesterday until tomorrow, March 15.

The workshop will be leveraging the level of referees in Africa through sharing and exchanging ideas; learning about each other; networking and connections; standardizing the vision and looking for future collaborations between member associations and CAF.

Shilunga and Goseb will deliver an eight- minute presentation (with a Power Point), followed by two minutes Q & A.

The presentation covers the following topics: Organizational Structure; Committee and the Department Structure; Number and Categories of the Referees; Appointment System or Criteria of Selection of the International Referees; Main Instructors Assessors; Follow-up and Evaluation System; Development Programs including youth and women; Competitions {age group, league, women); Technology (lT personal, platforms, teaching material) and Challenges and Future Plans.

Technical Director of the NFA Times Tjongarero also left the country last week to attend the CAF Technical Directors Seminar in Rabat. The four-day course started last Friday.

The objective of the seminar is to review the entire CAF Coaching Licensing System and align it with the other confederations to obtain an equivalence agreement with them.

The meeting will also introduce a new CAF Coaching License Convention. Tjongarero conducted a presentation on the activities within the NFA.