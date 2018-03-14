Khuse sinks Foxy to claim Debmarine Oshana spot

Kefas Shipi Elago

Oshakati-Khuse Football Academy did a double over their arch rival Foxy Senior in the Debmarine Cup during a hotly contested final at Oshakati on Sunday.

The new kid of Northern Second Division football, Khuse FC, opened their encounter in the first five minutes through Peter “Gago” Hailombe after his long range shot blasted its way past Foxy’s net minder en route to the back of the net after a schoolboy error by Foxy’s defence.

They boys from Emvuuluko proved that they are indeed a major force to be reckoned with as they strung together a couple of fine passes threatening to score the second goal.

However, Foxy’s shot stopper came to his team’s rescue on numerous occasions to keep the score 1-0 at the break.

Foxy started the second half like a house on fire, firing on all cylinders. Their efforts yielded immediate impact after Amukoto Fillemon scored a brilliant goal that left the large army of Khuse’s supporters, who were looking forward to a rather easy afternoon, in total dissaray licking their wounds.

The two teams were running out of steam as fatigue set in but Khuse regained their composure towards the end of the thriling encounter that resulted in their winning via the boot of Peter “Gago” Hailombe.

Foxy tried to fight back in the dying minutes of the match but were hard done by the final whistle that brought their journey in the Debmarine Cup to an abrupt end.

This was the second time that Khuse eliminated Foxy in the final of the Demarine Cup after Foxy suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Khuse in last season’s Oshana finals.

The two teams are emerging as power houses of Oshana football given the fact that they all rose from mere football academies into formidable teams in the second division. The teams have been terrorising their more fancied opponents from that neck of the woods.

Khuse will represent the vast Oshana Region in round 32 where they will try to replicate the form they showed in the domestic league after failing to clear the first hurdle at the same stage last season when they were bundled out of the tournament by Touch & Go.