Garden town celebrates 8th Global United Climate Kick

Staff Reporter

Okahandja-The FNB Global United Climate Kick has been held in all corners of Namibia for the past eight years and Harald Hecht, Chairman of the Global United Charity Trust Namibia, advises:

“We have seen former professional footballers from Germany (e.g. Fredi Bobic), England (Terry Phelan), Nigeria (Sunday Oliseh), South Africa (Phil Masinga) and Namibia (Collin Benjamin, Congo Hindjou, Lolo Goraseb) in action, but also footballers from Ghana, Zimbabwe, New Zealand, USA and Russia.

“Founder, Lutz Pfannenstiel, a former Brave Warriors goalkeeper coach and the only professional footballer to have played the game on all six continents, has not missed a single game of Global United in Namibia.”

Hecht added that the team has worked with thousands of learners in Windhoek, Walvis Bay, Mariental, Outjo, Otavi, Katima Mulilo, Gobabis and this year Okahandja regarding environmental education (recycling, clean-up campaigns, planting of trees, competitions), but also a general change in behaviour like turning waste into commodities.

“This work has been done using the wonderful global unifier – the game of football as a platform.”

When looking back at the years in which FNB Namibia has been the anchor sponsor, Revonia Kahivere, CSI Manager at FNB Namibia, recalls some of the highlights, which include happy smiles on the faces of people involved, especially the learners.

“This project has grown over the years and has been duly recognized by journalists worldwide and within Namibia. Through Global United several other initiatives have come to Namibia, such as the ‘Gee Om’ CSR campaign of German Bundesliga Club Hoffenheim.”

“Together with the GU team, we have successfully assisted in portraying Namibia as the first country in the world where environmental protection is enshrined in the constitution,” said Hecht.

“The support of our title sponsor FNB has been overwhelming and we are extremely grateful for their unwavering support,” Hecht concluded.

The gathering was graced by several retired footballers led by Congo Hindjou who is the mayor of Okahandja, Jerome Louis and Athiel Mbaha while the Global United team included great names such as Fabian McCarthy, Terry Phelan, Cyril Nzama and Matthew Booth.