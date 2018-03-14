Cross dressing beauty pageant at Kamanjab

Clemans Miyanicwe

Kamanjab- The Kamanjab Rhino Friend Youth Group (KRFYG) will hold a cross dressing beauty pageant, the Miss Rhino Friend Kamanjab and a music show next weekend.

The beauty pageant will take place on March 23 with the music show the next day, March 24. The inaugural Miss Rhino Friend Kamanjab will see eight male members of the KRFYG swinging the hips while donning heavy makeup on the runway. The fundraising events are held under the theme ‘Rhino Pride Awareness Campaign’. “Kunene is one of the [heavily] affected areas in our country so through this fundraising beauty pageant and music show we want to raise awareness against poaching,” says Madeline /Uiras.

/Uiras adds that through the beauty pageant and music show they want to raise funds to buy t-shirts as well as to promote more awareness among the community and schools on anti-poaching. “We are raising funds to promote awareness against rhino poaching. Rhinos are a life blood for many rural communities as tourists visit our areas and in turn invest in us by buying crafts and bringing income,” Harold Shimbike, one of the finalists for Miss Rhino Friend Kamanjab says.

Ice-Star, who was nominated in last year’s best Damara Punch category at the Namibian Music Awards (Namas) will headline the music show together with Kamanjab artists such as Lanny Boy and CUK. Otjiwarongo based musician, Lazzlam, who is best known for Damara Punch with an oldies touch will be joined by Aroab Bees and veteran Damara Punch artist, #Nisa Bonny. A song against rhino poaching featuring Ice-Star, Lanny Boy and Lazzlam will be launched at the music show. Poetry lovers will not be left out as some contestants in the beauty pageant will show off their poetry skills. Lots of surprises, which the organisers do not want to reveal will be on offer.

Tickets for the music show which will start at 20H00 will go for N$30 while for Miss Rhino Friend Kamanjab doors will open at 20H00 and tickets will be N$10 for adults and N$5 for children. Tickets available at the door for the beauty pageant is an extra an N$5. Both events will be at the Daniel Okamaru Community Hall. Refreshments will be sold at both events.