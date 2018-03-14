Bank Windhoek recognises NAMCOL’s top achievers

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Bank Windhoek’s Katutura Branch supported the Namibian College of Open Learning’s (NAMCOL) Prize Giving Ceremony for Junior Secondary Certificate (JSC) and Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate (NSSC), recognising achievements in six categories. This includes Best Overall Performances in JSC Mathematics, Best Overall Performance in NSSCO Mathematics, Best Overall Performance in NSSCO Physical Science, Best Overall Performance in Agriculture, Best Overall Performance in Technical, Vocational Education and Training Programmes (TVET) Candidate Per Trade, Best Overall Performance in JSC and Best Overall NAMCOL Candidate.

Andreas Kangungu from Khomas Region, walked away with the biggest award, Best Overall NAMCOL Candidate. “Thank you Bank Windhoek for this generous gesture, I am so thankful. This award will make me work even harder to achieve my educational goals,” says Kangungu.

Bank Windhoek’s Katutura Branch Manager, Josef Sheehama, congratulates the learners saying “as a responsible corporate citizen, Bank Windhoek congratulates all the learners that did us proud today. You have shown that your hard work and dedication was all for a good cause. As a catalyst of sustainable opportunities, be assured that Bank Windhoek will keep on supporting our educational sector. All the best of success.”