Wernhil Park Shopping Centre helps fight Hepatitis E outbreak

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Wernhil Park Shopping Centre last week contributed to the upliftment of hygiene care through the donation of bucket tap containers, specifically for hand-washing and water consumption purposes to each class at Dr Abraham Iyambo Primary School and Monte Christo Primary Project School in the Havana resettlement area in Katutura, Windhoek, in response to the recent outbreak of Hepatitis E.

The shopping centre is managed by Broll Namibia, a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group.

Managing Director of Broll Namibia, Marco Wenk, handed over the donation to the two schools through the Khomas Director of Education, Arts & Culture, Gerard Vries, who received the donation on behalf of government.

During the handover ceremony, Wenk stressed on the need for the corporate sector to take government’s hand in contributing to safe and healthy learning environments for Namibian learners.

Wenk said: “One of the critical pillars on the O&L Group Corporate Social Investment (CSI) agenda is that of education. We are passionate about education and the future of our children, thus we are committed to contributing to positive learning environments for them, especially at these two schools adopted by the O&L Group as beneficiaries of our CSI portfolio.”

Vries emphasised on the passionate and dedicated support by the O&L Group at large, and how this support has contributed significantly to the upliftment and advancement of these project schools.

Vries thanked the O&L Group for the support it has given to the two schools over the past years. “Your support will go a long a way in both the future of these establishments as well as in the lives of our learners going forward. A special thank you also to Wernhil Park for this very thoughtful donation. This is the type of response we need from the public and corporate for the future of our country. You saw the relevance and need following the outbreak of Hepatitis E and you responded accordingly. Your donation is invaluable and will make a significant difference in the lives of these learners,” Vries said.

O&L Group CSI Coordinator, Venessa Mwiya said: “The O&L Group at large has invested significantly in the two schools over the past few years, which include four mobile classrooms at the Monte Christo Primary Project School that has seen the greater part of learners move from a tent setting to a proper and decent classroom setting. Namibia Dairies annually provides milk to the schools on World Milk Day. The schools have also received some structural upliftment and stationary support from Wernhil Park. The O&L Group continues to respond to the on-going arising needs of the two schools.”

Last week’s donation from Wernhil Park include 30 bucket tap containers for Dr Abraham Iyambo Primary School and 20 for Monte Christo Primary Project School. Each school also received barrels of soap.

Principal of Dr Abraham Iyambo Primary School, Flora Petrus expressed gratitude to Wernhil Park and the O&L Group at large for the continuous support, while Monte Christo Primary Project School Principal, Elizabeth Murangi emphasized on the significant contribution the O&L Group continues to make in the upliftment of the schools and learners, as well as teachers. Murangi: “You give us hope and you definitely make the future of our children brighter. Thank you!