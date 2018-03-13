‘Starlile’ still in the driving seat, BA stumbles …Resurgent ‘Ingwe’ confirms title credentials

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-Katutura giants Black Africa Football Club missed out on an ideal chance to move within touching distance of MTC Premiership runaway leaders African Stars.

The Gemendge outfit could only huff and puff in their must-win crucial encounter against mid-table Life Fighters in Otjiwarongo on Sunday.

Lucky Richter’s limping soldiers suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of fast-improving “Okahirona” at what is fast-becoming their fortress, the Mokati Stadium.

The defeat left the dethroned quadruple champions eight points adrift of African Stars and could come back to haunt them big time when the race for the coveted first prize intensifies.

Log leaders “Starlile” could afford the luxury of dropping two valuable points against relegation-threatened Young Chiefs away from home when the two teams battled out a dull goalless draw to complete last weekend’s league fixtures at Oshakati, also on Sunday.

Reigning Namibian champions Tigers were the biggest movers with two well-deserved victories against Rundu Chiefs (2-1) and Mighty Gunners (3-0), while Life Fighters recorded one win against Black Africa and a draw against Young African.

Woody Jacobs’ well-oiled “Ingwe” sent a stern warning to their title rivals to underestimate them at their own peril.