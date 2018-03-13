Shaningwa calls for unity among women

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya-Even though there has been significant strides made in advancing women’s cause in the quest to attain a 50/50 gender balance, more still needs to be done. Therefore, the Swapo Party Secretary General, Sophia Shaningwa has called for women to unite in order to overcome the injustices and the challenges affecting the advancement of Namibian women.

Shaningwa said this on Saturday when she addressed a public meeting at Oshaampula to mark the belated commemoration of International Women’s Day.

“Let us ensure that as women, we make meaningful contribution towards the socio-economic development of our country. Let’s further rededicate ourselves and avoid being seen as if we cannot deliver in positions entrusted upon us,” Shaningwa appealed to fellow women.

The former urban and rural development minster urged women not to be seen as figures in position and not to allow themselves to be judged on gender grounds. “Instead let us be innovative, creative and also strive to make a difference wherever we are” she said.

International Women’s Day was celebrated under the theme, “From peace in the home, to peace in Namibia: PressforProgress.”

“Let us press for progress in advancing women’s economic empowerment; eliminating gender-based violence as well as eliminating child marriages in our societies.

“Furthermore, we should press against cultural practices that confine the girl child and women to the kitchen and as children bearers” stated Shaningwa.

Some notable achievement she pinpointed is the higher enrolment of women in tertiary institutions as compared to men. In 2017, she said, 50.3 percent of females enrolled at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) compared to 49.7 of male. While at the University of Namibia (UNAM) 65 percent were women and 35 percent men.

“We can only achieve these objectives if we as women support each other, share crucial information that is aimed at uplifting women, cooperate to participate in the various sectors of our economy, and vote for capable women in decision making and leadership positions. In addition, we need to groom our young girls as future leaders by encouraging them to go to school and take education seriously,” further stated the Swapo SG