Meatco assures consumers of product safety

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Meatco has assured consumers that its products are safe to use following the outbreak of listeria in South Africa.

Explaining the Meatco production processes, Corporate communication officer, Jethro Kwenani said:

“The basic purpose of this packaging is to protect the meat products from undesirable impacts on quality, including microbiological and physio-chemical alterations,” noted.

Meatco Quality Assurance Executive, Rosa Katjivena, said Meatco does not compromise on the quality of its products, adding that in the food processing industry, food safety and quality assurance requires diverse technical and analytical programmes. Quality assurance personnel continually monitor incoming raw products to ensure compliance with relevant standards, microbiological standards, and government regulations. As the organisation’s vision states: “Meatco will have the most sought-after meat brands in selected markets in the long-term interests of stakeholders”.

In practice, clients are guaranteed the highest quality products with its canned meat range as part of the legacy of Meatco’s production since the early 1980s.

The Texan, Eloolo and Ranch brands, which are household names in Namibia and Southern Africa, are part of a long and proud tradition for Meatco. Its canning operation annually produces almost 16 million cans of corned meat of various sizes.

“According to specific recipes that many have grown to love, our canned products are ISO 9001, HACCP- and Halaal-certified.”

While Meatco’s products are safe to use, as a responsible corporate citizen it feels obligated to educate the general public about listeriosis in brief, Meatco said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) regards the listeriosis outbreak in South Africa as the worst in global

history.