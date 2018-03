The family of deceased former CoD MP Nora Schimming-Chase, who passed away this morning, has pleaded with government to, at the very least, rename Hoeptner Street, located in Klein Windhoek, after her. This, the family said, is to honour her memory and tireless contribution towards the freedom of Namibia and a better life of all. This plea to the City of Windhoek was shared by her cousin Brian Black in an interview this afternoon.