Cascas’ kick lands him in trouble with the law   …Cops play hide and seek over the reported arrest

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-It never rains but only pours for troubled Oshakati-based outfit Young Chiefs Football Club.

Finding result extremely hard to come by on the playing field, the relegation-threatened MTC Premiership strugglers have now taken their on-field frustration to another level.

In a rare occurrence, police descendent on the club’s under-fire head coach Cascas Angula, halfway through Chiefs’ penultimate clash against the visiting MTC Premiership table toppers African Stars at Oshakati’s Independence stadium, on Sunday.

Angula, a retired lethal national team striker was stopped right in his tracks while giving instructions to his soldiers from the dugout.

He was arrested by police officers that escorted the dreadlocked gaffer outside the stadium taking him into custody on a charge of grievous bodily harm.

Angula stands accused of assaulting one of his players following a heated argument after the team’s friendly match against Ongwediva City FC, last Thursday.

According to eyewitnesses, the unruly fringe player Efraim ‘Phimble” Wilbard, is an apparent habitual bad influence within the squad and has been misbehaving for a considerable time after he lost his place in the starting line-up.

“The boy is a bad egg and has been a disruptive influence in the squad for some time now.

“He insulted the coach for no apparent reason after our practice match. His unprovoked outburst led to Cascas losing his cool and kicked him,” related the source requesting his identity to be withheld for fear of reprisals.

New Era Sports sought to know why the police only popped up at the eleventh hour to arrest the accused during the crucial match when the incident occurred on Thursday.

“Like I said, the boy is a troublesome fellow; he did it on purpose to embarrass the coach that’s why he only reported the case to the police two days after the fracas,” charged our informant.

Angula spent Sunday night in police custody at the Oshakati Police Station holding cells and stood to be charged yesterday at noon. New Era learned late yesterday that the player has since withdrawn the charges, leading to the release of Angula from custody.

When contacted for comment, the Oshana Regional Crime Investigation Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Hilia Haipumbu, pleaded ignorance on the debacle, adding that as far as her office is concerned there is no case of such nature as they only heard about it in the media.

Haipumbu’s version is in stark contrast with club officials, who witnessed the arrest at the field. The arrest was also verbally confirmed by a police officer whose version also differs slightly, as he claimed the accused was only arrested yesterday and would appear in court either today or tomorrow.

New Era Sports went as far as trying to hear from the horse’s mouth but Angula’s mobile was constantly stationed on voice

mail.

In the meantime, New Era Sports has been reliably informed that club management has launched a thorough investigation into this unpleasant episode that did not only have the potential to bring the club into disrepute but the entire football fraternity.