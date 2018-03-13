Agra Stud Auctions 2017 record second highest bull price ever

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The average bull price of N$41,473 on Agra’s stud auctions in 2017, is the second highest since 1998. Only in 2012 was a higher average price of N$42,488 achieved.

Kiep Lepen, an agent for Agra’s Stud Services, says in 2017 buyers were prepared to pay a premium price for good quality bulls. “The significantly higher prices that were paid for weaners contributed to the fact that buyers were willing to pay more for breeding and herd bulls. This increase in the cycle for cattle prices could not have come at a more favourable time and brought financial relief to many livestock producers,” says Lepen.

During 2017, buyers were prepared to pay N$40,000 and more for good quality bulls on Agra auctions. By contrast, the average bull price in 2016 was N$31,786.

Lepen says the most expensive bull on an Agra auction was sold for N$210,000 last year, compared to N$100,000 in 2016. Last year’s most expensive bull came from Hartebeestloop Bonsmaras. A Brahman bull sold by the breeders Günther Hellinghausen and Ryno van der Merwe also fetched a price of N$190,000 at Agra’s national auction last year.

During 2017, Agra Stud Services offered 20 stud auctions and sold 191 more bulls than in 2016. These were the most bulls sold annually since 2015. The Gobabis Bonsmara Auction, Hochfeld Joint Production Auction, Boran National Auction and Northern Select Auction have all delivered 100 percent sales.

Brahman breeders sold most bulls (270 bulls) at Agra auctions in 2017, followed by Bonsmara breeders (112 bulls), Simmentaler breeders (82 bulls), Simbra breeders (46 bulls), Boran breeders (18 bulls) and Braunvieh breeders (10 bulls). During 2017, the 10 Braunvieh bulls sold at Agra auctions achieved the highest average price of N$54,000.

By contrast, in 2016, ten (10) Braunvieh bulls were sold for an average price of N$27,500. Last year, 112 Bonsmara bulls were sold on Agra auctions at an average price of N$48,464 (compared to 99 bulls sold in 2016 at an average price of N$35,171). One Braford was sold for N$48,000 (in 2016, one bull was sold for N$24,000) and two Sussex bulls were sold for an average price of N$44,000 (in 2016 four Sussex bulls were sold for an average price of N$20,750). In 2017, 18 Boran bulls were sold at Agra auctions for an average price of N$43,888 (in 2016, five bulls were sold for N$25,700 on average), 82 Simmentaler bulls were sold for an average price of N$40,378 (in 2016 48 Simmentaler bulls were sold for an average price of N$25,083) and nine Santa Gertrudis bulls were sold at an average price of N$40,000 (in 2016, 1 bull was sold for N$30,000). Last year, 270 Brahman bulls were sold on Agra auctions for an average price of N$39,624 (in 2016, 153 bulls sold on average for N$31,594), three Charolais bulls were sold for an average price of N$36,666 (in 2016 three bulls were sold at an average price of N$26,000) and 46 Simbra bulls were sold for an average of price of N$35,5100 (in 2016, 39 bulls sold for an average price of N$33,333).

“One of the most sought-after achievements in stud breeders’ circles, is to earn the highest average price for your bulls on a single auction; Len de Jager sold four bulls on the Paresis auction for an average price of N$78,250. Likewise, Dr Joggie Briedenhann sold 32 bulls at an average price of N$70,875,” Lepen concludes.