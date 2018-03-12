Swakopmund pensioner commits suicide

Eveline de Klerk

Walvis Bay-A Swakopmund resident, Michael Geringer Schmidt, who allegedly suffered from depression, killed himself on Friday morning at the town. The 76-year-old pensioner, who lived alone in his flat at Ho-Lo Park, was also alleged to have been battling with cancer.

According to the Namibian Police Force crime coordinator for the Erongo Region, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, concerned neighbours alerted the police who then discovered Schmidt’s body in the house. The neighbours were concerned after noticing that Schmidt’s garage door had been open since Thursday afternoon.

“They got worried and alerted the police, who found the old man with a single gunshot wound on his body,” Iikuyu explained.

According to Iikuyu, Schmidt shot himself on the left side of his ribs with a pistol that was found next to him.

“We are not suspecting any foul play and are currently in the process of locating his relatives,” Iikuyu said yesterday.

Indications are that his relatives might be in South Africa or Germany.