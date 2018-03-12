Security guard arrested for N$556,000 theft yet to plead

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-A security guard arrested for allegedly stealing N$556,134 last year is yet to enter his plea in court. The case is now set to return to court next week for the accused to enter his plea.

Jonas Simon Mbangu, 41, who made an appearance in court on Friday on a charge of theft, was informed that the court was not ready for him to tender his plea. According to state prosecutor, Laura Mabuku, the docket was not available in court for the court to proceed with the plea as scheduled.

Mbangu has indicated that he does not need any legal representation to guide him with his defence when his trial starts.

At the time of his arrest, Mbangu was employed at a local security firm as a security officer. It is alleged that Mbangu was entrusted by his employer to collect money from various business outlets for banking purposes within the vicinity of Otjiwarongo.

According to police reports, after his routine cash pick up from these businesses, Mbangu disappeared, raising suspicion with his employer. Mbangu allegedly failed to deliver the money and instead opted to flee with the cash. His employer alerted the police and a subsequent search led to his arrest. Upon his arrest, Mbangu was found in possession of N$556,134 in cash and it was later discovered that he had only used N$400 of the money that he attempted to steal. The money was allegedly sealed in three plastic bags.

It is alleged that Mbangu abandoned the company car in the northern part of Windhoek before he fled with the money in a sedan. It is suspected that he was headed to the northern parts of the country.

Mbangu is out on bail of N$5,000. His bail was extended with a warning until his next court appearance on March 23.

Magistrate Vanessa Stanley presided over the matter.