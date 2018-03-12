Oshikoto vows to clinch Newspaper Cup …still in need of training gear

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya-The Oshikoto regional football team has vowed to clinch this year’s edition of the Namibia Newspaper Cup, which will be held in the Zambezi Region over the coming Easter weekend.

The team, which has never won the cup, warned its rivals ahead of the competition that it was working hard in order to be crowned champions of the 18th edition of the youth football competition.

“We are definitely undermined, but we have learned from our past mistakes and weaknesses, hence we are working hard on those setbacks so that we can be a better team and a challenge to our opponents,” said the team’s coach Daniel Dux Mbadhi, after holding trials at Omuthiya to select a 30-man squad.

“This number is yet to be trimmed down to 20 in order to select the best of the best. We want to have a very strong team to prove what the underdogs are capable of doing this time around,” he said, adding that the team lacks resources such as training gear and other basic needs.

“The team does not have all the required equipment for training, especially balls. On the other hand, we do not have funds, especially now that we will be camping for the upcoming weeks. Therefore, I would like to appeal to the community to assist and join forces with us in making the Oshikoto team great again,” stressed Mbadhi.

Oshikoto is in Group C and will face Oshana and Hardap regions.