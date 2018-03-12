Omuthiya sports field to be fenced off

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya-The Omuthiya Town Council has embarked on phase two of the multi-million-dollar sports field at the town of Omuthiya.

The council recently held a ground-breaking ceremony where it handed over the site where the boundary wall will be constructed.

The project was awarded to Olukonda Construction CC, and it is estimated to cost N$3.6 million, inclusive of the consultants.

The design and the master plan of the field are complete and were done by Ricardo Michaels Architects. Phase one of the field, which is already done, involved the levelling off of the ground and setting of the artificial turf.

“It’s not only important for us to guard against vandalism and intruders but also more importantly, it’s for the safety of the supporters when watching games here. The erection of the wall will enable us to charge entrance and service fees. We do not yet have a pavilion and other needed amenities at the field, hence the need to charge those fees in order to make little contributions towards providing these services,” said Omuthiya Town Council CEO, Samuel Mbango.

Mbango added that the facility is not only restricted to people of Omuthiya or the Oshikoto Region, but for anyone willing to come and host their soccer events.

“There will be a fee to be charged although it has not yet been determined; the council is still working on that. However, I would like to assure the people that it will be an affordable fee,” added Mbango.

He said they receive requests to use the facility on a weekly basis.