Man gets 10 years for culpable homicide

Nuusita Ashipala

Oshakati-The Oshakati High Court on Friday sentenced Elia Shituwa Iipinge to 10 years imprisonment for inflicting injuries, which caused the death of his 33-year-old ex-girlfriend Aili Nangombe Indongo in 2013.

Five years of his sentence were suspended on condition that he is not convicted of assault during the period of suspension.

Although Iipinge was initially charged with murder, Judge Herman Januarie convicted him of culpable homicide in November last year.

Iipinge assaulted his ex-girlfriend on February 21, 2013. Indongo sustained injuries to the face, cheeks as well as a ruptured liver and diaphragm after Iipinge repeatedly kicked her.

Indongo died a day later at the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital.

Iipinge pleaded not guilty and told the court in mitigation that he did not intend to kill her.

The court was mindful that he assisted the deceased to get her to the hospital, but the judge reiterated that domestic violence cases are serious.

Judge Januarie said the injuries sustained by the deceased were an indication that Iipinge used excessive force and violence.

“It could not have been one kick considering the different injuries to the face, cheeks and abdomen,” remarked Judge Januarie

Iipinge testified that the deceased asked him to accompany her to the water well where she fell and stumbled on a rock, resulting in the injuries.

“It is common cause that it must have been dark at the time. Be that as it may, in all probability the deceased wanted the accused’s company to protect her. The accused, on the contrary, was the danger and assaulted her causing her death negligently,” said Januarie. A sister, who testified in the matter, related that Iipinge was a violent man as it was not the first time he had assaulted her.

Judge Januarie said the court was not satisfied with the explanation that he blamed himself for the murder, saying he had previously had a brush with the law and was able to distinguish between right and wrong.

Iipinge was convicted of stock theft of one goat in 1997.