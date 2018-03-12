Keetmans to cut off institutions for non-payments

Matheus Hamutenya

Keetmanshoop-Government offices and parastatals at Keetmanshoop will be left in the dark, as of Thursday this week, due to unpaid electricity bills.

Keetmanshoop municipality’s public relations officer, Dawn Kruger, says government institutions and public enterprises at the town owe the municipality close to N$10 million. The municipality is now unable to pay Nampower while it is owed such huge amounts of money, hence the decision to disconnect the various institutions.

“The Keetmanshoop Electricity Business Unit has taken a decision to disconnect electricity services to certain government institutions and parastatals in Keetmanshoop due to non-payment, the outstanding amount for government institutions is N$8,971,346, and N$811,917, and the due date for disconnection is March 15,” she said.

Kruger said the Keetmanshoop Electricity Business Unit has on numerous occasions tried to get the defaulters to pay their bills to no avail. This has left the municipality with no option but to cut off electricity supply to these institutions.

She further said the municipality has obligations to pay for electricity supplied by the national power utility, and it is, therefore important that those using the electricity do their part to ensure that electricity is paid for, and she urged those in arrears to make arrangements, as there is still time to make payments to avoid disconnection.

Kruger also expressed concerns over the constant sewer blockages, saying this is a result of residents dumping strange objects such as plastics, stones into the sewer line and she urged residents to refrain from this.