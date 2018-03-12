Fake doctor arrested in Swakop

Eveline de Klerk

Walvis Bay-Police in the Erongo Region have arrested a 32-year-old man, who has been dishing out fake doctor’s sick leave notes to people in Swakopmund.

The man is said to have been operating the “lucrative business” for quite a while at the town, where he would issue doctor’s sick leave notes – mostly to mine and hotel workers – in Swakopmund.

His illegal operations came to light when some of the companies confronted employees that were booked off for too long from work.

The suspect, who will appear today in the Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court on a charge of fraud and theft, was allegedly charging people at least N$300 for a ‘booked off’ letter.

Briefing the media on Sunday regarding criminal activities over the weekend, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu said the suspect allegedly stole prescription notepads from three different private doctors and has since been dishing out these sick leave notes.

It is not yet clear whether the suspect only issued sick notes or if he had also posed as a doctor to his clients. Police also still have to establish how much money the suspect pocketed while dishing out the sick notes. The suspect was also found with several unused prescription pads on his arrest in Mondesa.

“We are still investigating the matter to establish how many people were booked off and also to locate them,” Iikuyu said.

Iikuyu then urged all people that were issued with sick notes to contact the police as soon as possible. Deputy Inspector Rosa Tjivero can be contacted at 0813137105/ 0812766844 for more information.