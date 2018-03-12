Ethiopian Airlines links Buenos Aires with Africa

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Africa’s largest airline group, Ethiopian Airlines, has as of Thursday last week started five weekly flights to Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Buenos Aires is the world’s capital of Tango, home of century-old buildings and a vibrant cultural scene. Argentina is one of the largest economies in Latin America and Buenos Aires is the second largest city in South America with a population of over 13 million.

Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, Tewolde GebreMariam, said, “We are glad to add Buenos Aires, our sixth gateway to the Americas, to our extensive global network. Our new flight to Buenos Aires will provide efficient connections to our network in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, including Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo, Mumbai, Delhi, Dubai, Beirut, Nairobi, and Cairo. We are all the more happy that the flights will be launched on March 8, International Women’s Day. To mark this important occasion and as part of our commitment of mainstreaming gender into our core business, we have made the inaugural flight on March 8 an All Women Operated Flight. Currently, Ethiopia is registering rapid economic growth with strong emphasis on industrialisation with the construction of industrial zones and the development of tourism in light of the truly unique natural, cultural and historical wealth of the country. As the national carrier, we are fast expanding our global footprint, currently covering over 100 international destinations across five continents, to support the country’s growth by facilitating its access to investors and tourists.”

Buenos Aires will become Ethiopian Airlines’ sixth destination in the Americas. Ethiopian has service to Washington, New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, and São Paulo.