DJ Abby to rock this year’s independence concert

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-The spirited DJ Abby, also known as `Seboa’, will join Jackson Wahengo, The Home Boys and other local artists to perform at the concert to commemorate Namibia’s 28th independence. The concert, named Ondjila Y´Ondjaba, would take place at the Warehouse Theatre on March 21.

DJ Abby, real name Abigail Rietz, is currently one of the most sought-after DJs in Windhoek, with a number of performances at local hangout places. She has a dedicated group of followers who flock to her performances just to watch ‘the touch of her hands’ on the turntables. DJ Abby has had successful performances at the Hookah Lounge, and the new defunct Funky Lab.

DJ Abby was born 26 years ago to parents who, at the time, did not have enough resources to raise her in Windhoek. So she was given into the care of her aunt in Gibeon, in the far southern region of Hardab. She says growing up in Gibeon gave her a deep love and appreciation for simple things in life. She speaks of living close to nature and of her experiencing the hardships associated with surviving on a farm in the dry southern part of Namibia within a community that has to make do with whatever is available.

She eventually came to Windhoek for school. And from there she fell in love with music. If one meets DJ Abby today, one encounters a woman with a strong urban spirit and a professional dedication to her career. DJ Abby works in insurance procurement during the day and pursues music on the side. However, interacting with her one can clearly see that DJ Abby is in touch with the latest world trend in music. She says it is the ‘city girl´ in her heart that made her fall in love with the work of a DJ.

“I love being able not only to get people moving on the dance floor but also to influence them beyond that experience, in their tastes, their mood, their outlook in life through my music,” says DJ Abby.

The sassy young woman is also a fabulous singer in her own right. She was from an early age part of the River of Life Community choir, where she was discovered by the by the late Ernst van Biljon, who gave her space and exposure as a solo vocalist in the Namibian Youth Choir.

Music lovers can look forward to DJ Abby performs at the much-anticipated Tafel Lager 28th Independence Celebrations at the Warehouse Theatre. Tickets cost N$120 in advance and can be purchased on the www.eventstoday.com.na website, or from PayToday and Airtime City vending machines.