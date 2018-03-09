Star of the week: members of the Namibian Police

Our star of the week are members of the Namibian Police for their swift response to thwart a gang of heavily-armed, trigger-happy robbers at Usave supermarket in Katutura’s Soweto suburb on Monday. The five men were arrested on Monday after members of the police force foiled the armed robbery. After the police were informed by members of the public about strange movements in the area, they responded swiftly. According to Namibian Police Commissioner Silvanus Nghishidimbwa, upon their arrival the suspects opened fire at the police and an exchange of gunfire ensued. Two suspects were shot and injured. One of the injured suspects died at Katutura hospital where he was admitted, while the other is under police guard. Three other suspects were also arrested but two managed to flee. No police officers or civilians were injured during the incident. The police confiscated three guns and the suspects’ getaway vehicle – an unregistered silver Polo Vivo. The thugs have other pending cases.