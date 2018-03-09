Shipi FM launches on GOtv

Staff Reporter

GOtv subscribers can now enjoy an extended line-up of music, news, business, technology and sports programming by tuning into Shipi FM, which is now officially available on channel 313 on the various GOtv packages which include Lite, Value, Plus and Max platforms.

Shipi FM, is a local community radio station, this is indeed a great extension of the GOtv brand as the business is centered on great local and international entertainment, sports and lifestyle content for the whole family. The station operates in the regions of Oshana and Oshikoto with reception as far as Oshivelo and Oshikango (+ – 300km radius). As one of the new community radio stations in Namibia, Shipi FM hosts a number of diverse programmes consisting of entrepreneurship, news and current affairs, sports, community initiatives as well as entertainment. Its daily shows incorporate local languages such as Oshiwambo.

Shipi FM aims to build and improve relationships, advance effective communication, inspire, motivate, educate, entertain, inform and advocate for skills development via the medium of the community sound broadcasting service. It goes by the motto: ‘It’s Your Own Station – The Nation We Empower’.

MultiChoice public relations officer, Nadhi Kalili, says the company continues to be an aggregator of content. “We find, develop content and deliver it to viewers through various avenues of technology, allowing us to have a geographical footprint through partnering with local Namibians, while providing access to technical and content infrastructure,” he says. Kalili adds that, alongside Shipi FM, the partnership speaks to continued efforts as they remain pioneers in the digital broadcasting space and as their partnership grows, they will continue to support one another in efforts to enhance television viewing experiences in the homes of all Namibians.