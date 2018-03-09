Sanlam announces its Innovation Works recipients

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Sanlam on Wednesday announced the five business recipients of the 2018 Sanlam Innovation Works. The Sanlam Innovation Works is a corporate social responsibility project fully funded by Sanlam and supported by the Namibia Business Innovation Institute (NBII). The project is in its fourth year and has to date supported 16 upcoming entrepreneurs with start-up capital, coaching and mentorship needed to get their businesses off the ground.

This year the five business recipients will each receive N$50,000 as seed capital from Sanlam, soft skills training, capacity building and mentorship from NBII to support them on their business journey.

The Sanlam Innovation Works is aimed at supporting innovative businesses and creating a platform for mentorship, coaching and skills training for these innovations to come to fruition. Speaking at the announcement event, Sanlam Group CEO Tertius Stears encouraged the five business recipients to remain focused on their goals and take advantage of the opportunities afforded to them. He emphasised Sanlam’s commitment to the project and thanked NBII and its team for the support they’ve provided to the project since its inception.

This year Sanlam received over 60 applications for the project, together with the NBII team: 15 businesses were selected to pitch their business ideas to the team and thereafter the five businesses were selected as recipients of the project. The five businesses selected to participate in the Sanlam Innovation Works for 2018 are:

Agro Business & Investment cc – Making snacks breakfast cereals, instant soups and sorghum coffee substitute. They will also have a training centre that will be involved in training several personnel on how to come up with the grain end-product of their choice.

Nam-Ocean Kelp (Seaweed) production Enterprise cc – Harvesting of kelp seaweed, a marine resource of high nutritional and medicinal value and it is composed of fare vitamins and minerals, it can be used locally as an ingredient in livestock feed formulation and manufacturing.

Ilotu Investment cc – is a Namibian cosmetic manufacturer. It specialises in the production of organic, essential oil based, nutrient-filled wide range for body and health products including full body clays, lotions, shampoos, hair food, body washes and more.

Pestrana Investment cc – developed a mobile application which taxi users can use to identify whether a particular taxi is registered or not thereby curbing crime.

Kandele Investment cc – developed an application known as Edunamtext which is an online, non-tangible computer-based SMS platform application that is designed specifically for the better involvement of the parents/guardians in the educational affairs of the children throughout the entire year. Through text messages, the platform will serve as a highway of information to deliver instant updates on school affairs, announcements and all relevant information that the schools want to share with parents.