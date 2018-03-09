Police to tackle drugs, gangsterism in schools

Clemans Miyanicwe

Kamanjab-Warrant Officer Maureen Mbeha, the police spokesperson in the Otjozondjupa Region, says law enforcement officers will soon roll out the ‘No to Drugs and Gangsterism’ campaign at all schools in the region before the end of this term.

The campaign follows the rounding up of 75 school-going learners last year after one learner became violent at school due to drugs. “Upon interrogations names of others were released and parents were summoned and a meeting held with both parents and their children,” Mbeha said yesterday.

A case was opened against the dealer, who sold drugs to school-going children, and he was arrested, Mbeha said. One learner was sent for rehabilitation with the consent of the parents. The Otjozondjupa regional police spokesperson said following what transpired last year, the ‘No to Drugs and Gangsterism’ campaign last month visited Otjiwarongo High School, Donatus Secondary School, Monica Geingos Junior Secondary, Edugate Private School, Paresis Senior Secondary School and Karundu Combined School.

“So far, all secondary schools in Otjiwarongo were visited and the campaign will be rolled out to other towns in the region. There are also reports regarding learners involved in gangs and this was also addressed during the campaign,” said the warrant officer.

Mbeha said police attribute gangsterism among learners and drug addiction to peer pressure.

“Not all the children are criminal-minded but others do so because of fear of being called names by their peers. I warn the youngsters to stop engaging in gangs,” she counselled.

Footpaths between Extension 6 and Crocodile Ranch as well as the path behind Spes Bona Primary School were identified as ‘hotspots’ where youngsters belonging to gangs frequent to disturb others. However, police patrols have been intensified in those areas to ensure safety for those walking on foot.

“The police are everywhere and we will make sure that if we find you, we will arrest you. Youngsters are warned to refrain from criminal activities but rather concentrate on building their future,” Mbeha warned.

Members of the public were urged to report all drug-related cases to the police and also to report any gang they saw in their areas. Mbeha added that the police alone cannot fight crime without the involvement of community

members.

“We depend on them, and we urge them to report any criminal activity and we will act without delay,” she