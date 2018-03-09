Mayor warns illegal settlers

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya-The mayor of Omuthiya, Katrina Uusiku, has issued a stern warning to Omuthiya residents on grabbing land and setting up illegal residential structures.

Uusiku was speaking at a public meeting held at Omuthiya on Wednesday where she noted some people are illegally expanding their residential boundaries by setting up structures without the prior consent and approval of the town council.

She said these acts are common in areas where the council has not yet compensated communities, as well as areas within the town’s boundaries.

“Council has noticed that some people are trying to construct buildings, shacks and fences without council’s prior approval. I would therefore like to use this opportunity to remind everyone that all construction within town boundaries should be done only after approval from the town council.”

“I would like to warn those that are busy constructing to cease with immediate effect or they will face the consequences,” warned Uusiku.