Lifestyle awards slated for August

Pinehas Nakaziko

Followed the massive success of the first edition of the last year, organisers announced this week that they will host the awards again this year at the National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) on August 25.

The awards were launched at Confab Bistro Restaurant on Monday. The aim of the awards is to recognise Namibian personalities who are making an impact in the fashion and entertainment industries. SYM’s Ndapeoshali Shapwanale promises that the awards will be full of surprises, with more categories added to the awards. “The SYM awards is the big opportunity to celebrate local people. We are so excited,” she says. Helena Ngaifiwa, owner of the magazine, says it will not be an up-tight but rather relaxed and calm awards ceremony that everyone is going to enjoy. Winners will receive either trophies and cash prizes depending on the category. The awards are normally three categories all with different entry qualifications, judging and the role the public play in the judging.

At the glittery event last year saw up to 15 local personalities walked away with a big prizes, including Samuel Kapepo, walking away with the biggest award – christened the SYM Diamond Award. The SYM is still to announce the date of release of the application forms on social media: Simply You Magazine on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.