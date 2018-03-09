Katima suspends health inspector over irregularities

Aron Mushaukwa

Katima Mulilo-Katima Mulilo Town Council has suspended its health inspector, Fredric Sezuni, over allegations of fraud and gross negligence. The suspension was initiated after Sezuni allegedly issued a fitness certificate to a company, which is not registered in Katima Mulilo.

New Era understands Omatando Construction appealed to the Public Procurement Committee after the company lost a tender on grounds that it is not a locally registered company. However, during the appeal, the company provided a fitness certificate that was reportedly issued by the health inspector to the procurement committee, as proof that it is recognised by the town council.

New Era has it on good authority this led to the suspension of Sezuni, as the council and its CEO Raphael Liswaniso particularly believe that Omatando Construction is not locally registered and that the health fitness certificate was issued under dubious circumstances.

In a letter dated March 5, 2018, that Sezuni wrote to the council, he explained that the company was renting an office in Boma in 2015 and that he visited and inspected the said office before issuing them with a fitness certificate. He further argues that the company is a local entity and it was issued a health certificate in 2015, 2016 and 2017, respectively.

The suspension letter, in possession of New Era dated March 5, 2018, reads: “The purpose of this suspension is to allow council to investigate the above allegation levelled against you, since the nature of misconduct is viewed in serious light, it, therefore, dictates that you [be] removed from office as there might be a possibility that you might tamper with or interfere with the evidence.”

The letter further states that Sezuni is suspended, as of March 5, 2018. “Your suspension will be for a period of three months or depending on how fast the investigation will be conducted. Should investigations prove otherwise, your charges will be provided to you at a very reasonable time for your convenience,” it states. Following the suspension, Sezuni was ordered not to go anywhere near the town council premises, and he was requested to hand over keys to his office.

Sezuni is entitled to his salary and all his fringe benefits during the time of the suspension.

Contacted for comment, Sezuni refused to give a detailed comment though he said confirmed the suspension that he deems “unfair”.

Efforts to get a comment from the town council proved futile.