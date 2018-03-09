BA, Pirates in super-duper clash tonight

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Currently stationed second on the league log table and slowly but surely moving into full speed, it will again be back to the grindstone for former MTC Namibia Premier League (NPL) quadruple league champions Black Africa when they face traditional rivals Orlando Pirates tonight at the Sam Nujoma Stadium at 20h00.

Black Africa is firmly seated second on the log with 40 points from their 21 matches played so far – 7 points behind leaders African Stars – and Pirates are placed 11th on the log with 24 points from the same number of matches but somewhat appear to be struggling to hit the ground running.

Both teams recorded mixed results in their last outings, which saw Black Africa record a well-deserved 3-2 win over Citizens last Friday before securing another 2-1 victory over Unam FC during their midweek match while Pirates, on the other hand, suffered a 2-1 defeat to Blue Waters and another 4-2 defeat at the hands of Eleven Arrows in last weekend’s action.

Therefore, tonight’s match will be a match of opportunities with both teams striving to solidify their league campaigns. However, it will not be an easy assignment for Pirates, as Black Africa appear to be highly determined and in fine form, since highly experienced mentor Lucky Richter took over the joysticks.

The same cannot be said for Pirates, who are somehow finding the going tough at the moment, as they have only managed to secure six victories from their 21 matches while Black Africa boasts 11 wins from the same number of matches.

In all fairness, both teams boast experienced and young players, but Black Africa have in recent games proved to have the needed lethalness to win matches when most needed. It is expected to be a thrilling affair between the two teams tonight.

NPL Weekend Fixtures

Friday, 9 March

Black Africa vs Orlando Pirates (Sam Nujoma Stadium, 20h00)



Saturday, 10 March

Chiefs Santos vs African Stars (Oscar Norich Stadium, 15h00)

Young Chiefs vs Civics (Oshakati Ind. Stadium, 15h00)

Young African vs Life Fighters (Legare Stadium, 15h00)

Rundu Chiefs vs Tura Magic (Rundu Sports Stadium, 15h00)

Might Gunners vs Tigers (Mokati Stadium, 15h00)

Unam FC vs Blue Waters (Unam Sports Stadium, 14h00)

Citizens vs Eleven Arrows (Sam Nujoma Stadium, 17h00)



Sunday, 11 March

Young Chiefs vs African Stars (Oshakati Ind. Stadium, 15h00)

Chiefs Santos vs Civics (Oscar Norich Stadium, 15h00)

Young African vs Orlando Pirates (Legare Stadium, 15h00)

Unam FC vs Eleven Arrows (Unam Sports Stadium, 15h00)

Rundu Chiefs vs Tigers (Rundu Sports Stadium, 15h00)

Mighty Gunners vs Tura Magic (Mokati Stadium, 15h00)

Citizens vs Blue Waters (Sam Nujoma Stadium, 15h00)

Black Africa vs Life Fighters (Sam Nujoma Stadium, 17h00)