NBC Otjiherero rebranding hailed by PS

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Windhoek-The rebranding of the NBC Otjiherero Service and anything that talks to rebranding tells a colourful story of a new beginning, the Permanent Secretary of Information and Communication Technology, Mbeuta Ua-Ndjarakana, says.

Ua-Ndjarakana said this on Tuesday during the official launch of the NBC Otjiherero Service rebranding to Omurari FM. Since last year NBC radio has been embarking on rebranding its indigenous radio stations, changing their colonial names in an effort to better represent Namibian cultures and traditions.

So far, the Damara/Nama station has changed its name to Kaisames while the Afrikaans Service was changed to Hartklop FM.

Addressing the Omurari FM staff, Ua-Ndjarakana said rebranding informs people about beautifying the NBC’s Otjiherero service and brings in freshness and new thinking. He said this will not only benefit the staff, but very importantly the highly dedicated and loyal listeners who have stayed tuned in to the frequency.

“This will also benefit the business community and sponsors who spend lots of money to buy airtime to drive their respective corporate brands and to promote unity and purpose for all Namibians,” he added. According to Ua-Ndjarakana, NBC Otjiherero Service is one of the oldest radio services in Namibia and with time, like in any vibrant democracy such as Namibia, a lot of employees left the NBC while working for the Otjiherero radio station.

In this regard, he said, Marina Matundu the station manager discharged acumen and wisdom when she made the call to employ much younger Otjiherero-speaking youth at the NBC Otjiherero Service for them to be granted the opportunity and exposure to engage with big audiences from various walks of life. “Young people should be at the forefront of all sectors of the economy and it is always humbling to see young people drive certain developmental agendas,” he stressed. Furthermore, Ua-Ndjarakana says the NBC Otjiherero Service is probably one of many fortunate radio stations that commands a monopoly in terms of broadcast in the Otjiherero language; unlike others stations such as Hartklop FM and Oshiwambo Service that have competitors in the private sector; hence the Otjiherero Service should not become complacent in delivering quality and professional broadcast services and programme content at all times.

“We should not leave the impression in the minds of some creative Namibians to start their own and private Otjiherero service, not that there is anything wrong with that,” he said.