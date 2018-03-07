Thomson Foundation offers journalism training

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Thomson Foundation has just launched its Journalism Now Scholar Competition, giving entrants the chance to win a place (all expenses paid) on its five-week digital and multimedia course in London.

Every summer, international journalists come to London to attend the Foundation’s intensive Journalism Programme. The result is a unique community that now extends to hundreds of journalists worldwide, all with cutting-edge skills in different media.

Along with the next cohort of participating journalists, all looking to sharpen their multi-platform skills, one competition winner will be given the opportunity to come to London and spend five weeks working with top industry mentors. With a mixture of masterclasses, workshops and practical training and a one-week placement at a leading UK media organisation, this is the foundation’s biggest-ever competition prize.

Entrants will be asked to successfully complete five online courses from the Journalism Now programme. All courses are self-paced. Some courses can be completed within three hours over multiple sessions, others up to six hours on average. Entrants have until May 01, 2018 to complete all five courses.

A mixture of free and paid for Journalism Now courses are available. Entrants who successfully complete two free courses can choose a third paid for course of their choice for free. Special rates on all paid for courses are open to all while the Journalism Now Scholar competition is active until May 01, 2018.