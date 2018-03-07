Standard Bank moving you forward with PayPulse

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Standard Bank last week Friday launched its cardless transactional application called PayPulse. The application allows customers to have a virtual wallet to pay for bills and services, and send or withdraw money. The launch was attended by various movers and shakers in Windhoek who were all eager to try out the revolutionary application which is guaranteed to change the way Namibians make cardless transactions.

Speaking at the event, Standard Bank’s Head of Digital Channels, Juanita Lamprecht, explained that the application is the first of its kind that doesn’t require users to be banked with Standard Bank and users can link up to three different cards from three different banks. It is fast, secure and easy to use.

“PayPulse is unique and revolutionary compared to what’s currently in the market in that the application allows its users to load up to three banking cards at a time. So this means that it caters for everybody and not just Standard Bank clients. What’s also special about it is that Standard Bank’s Blue Wallet capability has also been incorporated into the new App which enables customers to also pay via a QR code through a scan and pay method,” she explained.

In essence, PayPulse enables the Blue Wallet services to be available to any customer in the country. In this day and age where customers are in need of more convenient ways to pay their bills, without queuing up in long lines, customers have now been given an option to do so from the comfort of their mobile devices.

“PayPulse is uniquely Namibian in the sense that we understand that most Namibians are multi-banked and we have devised it (the application) to address this, while also being a frictionless/seamless method of payment that doesn’t require having a bank card,” she said.

With PayPulse you can instantly cash out your money at the till of any prominent grocery stores like Woermann Brock, Shoprite Checkers, Pick n Pay, OK and Usave. Apart from cashing out and sending Blue Vouchers, it also allows for customers to send money to any mobile number in Namibia even if they don’t have a PayPulse account, top up on electricity and airtime, and pay for bills such as your DStv/GOtv accounts. You can also use it to pay for your meal at various restaurants.

“The PayPulse banking application is really about having a fast, secure and easy way for customers to make payments from the comfort of their mobile device. Simply download it from App Store, follow the easy steps to register and once that is done you are ready to make payments,” she concluded.