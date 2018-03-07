RFA develops funding model for local authorities

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya-In an effort to smoothen and maximise on available funding to be allocated to approved authorities the Road Fund Administration (RFA) has introduced a procedure manual that will enable the facilitation of fair and efficient allocation of funds to beneficiary local authorities.

The manual, according to RFA CEO Ali Iipinge, would enable the road fund to equitably allocate funds to approved local authorities such as local authorities, the Roads Authority, regional councils, traffic law enforcement agencies, the Namibian Police Traffic Division and the National Road Safety Council. The procedure manual will be in effect as from April 1.

The funding to the authorities, except the Roads Authority, is aimed towards the maintenance of urban and rural roads (including settlement roads), adjudication and enforcement of traffic law, the implementation of road safety initiatives and road research studies, said Iipinge.

In addition, Iipinge said they will introduce a Pavement Management System (PMS), which once implemented will ensure each budget submission must attach a layout plan indicating all the roads under the jurisdiction of an approved authority.

“This mechanism has taken into account the planning horizons of the RFA and other approved authorities, in the short to medium term. This will assist in the allocation of funds to approved authorities in consideration of the economic, technical and safety objectives,” explained Iipinge.

“A key outcome of the procedure manual will be the formulation of an independent Monitoring and Evaluation Strategy (MES) within the RFA. The MES shall carry out systematic reviews such as audits and assessments of activities and works funded by the RFA,” stressed Iipinge.

Furthermore, the MES is to be used to monitor and evaluate the efficiency in terms of value for money, effectiveness of laying out the achievement of required objectives or targets, and quality to ensure compliance with set standards of activities and works carried out.

“Therefore, a monitoring and evaluation charter shall be derived from the MES, defining the planning, execution, quality and standards of technical work done and overall compliance.”

Iipinge however cautioned that the exercise should not be regarded as a punitive measure and a constraint to road maintenance funding. Instead, he said, it is aimed at streamlining operational efficiencies to serve the approved authorities better, and for increased benefits to road users.

“The RFA would like to see proper budgeting, project planning and optimal utilisation of the allocated funds, at local and regional authority levels,” he said.

For the 2018/2019 financial year, the RFA has increased its funding to N$117 million as compared to the previous N$85 million, which reflects an increase of 39 percent.