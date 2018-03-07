Namibia backs free movement of African people

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Windhoek-The Namibian government on Monday welcomed the adoption by the African Union (AU) on free movement of people within the African continent, saying the move will promote equitable human resources mobility which Africa needs to achieve Agenda 2063. On January 29, the AU summit adopted the protocol to the treaty establishing the African Economic Community, relating to free movement of persons, right of residence and establishment, along with its implementation roadmap.

Addressing her ministerial staff on Monday, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said the single Africa air market, which has been adopted by the summit in January, will greatly contribute to interconnectivity on the continent.

“Opening up the Africa skies has been long overdue for the continent to achieve its ten-year implementation plan,” said Nandi-Ndaitwah, who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister.

“We should however remember that while the integration of Africa is moving at a commendable speed, the people of Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic remain under colonial occupation,” she said, adding that it is Namibia’s sovereign duty to continue to call for the speedy implementation of all United Nations Security Council Resolutions on Western Sahara.

Furthermore, Nandi-Ndaitwah says Namibia is a proud child of international solidarity, midwifed by the United Nations.

As such, she said, she believe in the universality of the United Nations in which no member state should feel left out.

“The reform of the United Nations, particularly the Security Council, is an important matter to be left to the few privileged countries to decide,” she said.

“Africa therefore demands its rightful position as stipulated in Ezuluwini Consensus and Sirte Declaration,” she added.

She said Namibia will continue to contribute to the maintenance of international peace and security within the framework of the United Nations.

“Image is an essential part of diplomacy and MIRCO (the ministry) is the window through which the world takes a glance at Namibia. It is therefore fitting that all staff members adhere to the code of conduct,” she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah urged all ministerial heads of department to ensure that measures are taken to sensitise and ensure that staff members in their departments are familiar with protocol and etiquette.

The meeting was attended by among others Minister of Regional and Local Government and Rural Development, Dr Peya Mushelenga (a deputy minister in that ministry until a recent Cabinet reshuffle), Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Christina Hoebes, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs and Immigration Maureen Hinda, Namibia Genocide Reparations Special Envoy Dr Zed Ngavirue and Ambassador Tuliameni Kalomoh, a special advisor in the ministry.