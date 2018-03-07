Mushelenga unveils three capital projects

Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz-The Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Dr Peya Mushelenga, last Friday unveiled three capital projects in Lüderitz, namely, the Lüderitz fire station, the upgrading of a 1km road as well as the servicing of 55 erven, inclusive of roads, in Benguela Extension 3.

During his keynote address Mushelenga waxed lyrical of the Lüderitz Town Council for having implemented the projects, saying this was in line with the Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP).

He said the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development funded the Lüderitz fire station phase one for an amount of N$5.6 million while the servicing of 55 erven inclusive of roads in Benguela Extension 3 cost N$6.4 million. Phase 1 of the upgrading of a 1km road at Diaz cost N$7.7 million.

Mushelenga noted the implementation of these projects was not an easy task as some challenges had to be overcome by the town council.

He said the fire station is strategically located next to the masses in the informal settlement because most of the time fire victims are not always within the vicinity of fire stations.

He further said the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development has established the Local Economy Development Agency through which they have assisted all local authorities countrywide to enhance their economies in their various localities with the aim of growing the economy by ensuring projects employ and enhance livelihoods.

He said Lüderitz has made significant progress towards development, therefore he urged Lüderitz residents to safeguard these projects through constant maintenance to ensure sustainability and value for money, as these projects are a result of taxpayers’ money.

Further, he stated, considering the current economic situation, people should not despair as there are still other alternatives to fast-track development and one initiative can be through public-private partnerships/joint ventures as an economic tool that people can use to tackle unemployment, poverty, and improve living standards.

“This is the beginning of my tenure as the minister of urban and rural development and I call upon your unwavering support to take urban and rural development to greater heights by improving the livelihood of our people through effective and efficient regional and local governance systems,” said Mushelenga.

Lüderitz Mayor Hilaria Mukapuli congratulated Mushelenga on his new appointment.

“We want to extend our gratitude to the line ministry under your capable leadership for the continuous financial support to the Lüderitz community, through the Lüderitz Town Council. It is important to note that without your continuous support or injection, we could not succeed to these three important projects. Hence, we have to extend our appreciation for your contribution towards the realisation of these projects,” said the town mayor.