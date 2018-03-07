Lüderitz swears in eight junior councillors

Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz-Eight learners from two local schools from Luderitz, four boys and four girls, took their oath of office and signed a contract as the town’s new junior councillors for 2018.

The new junior councillors were sworn in by Lüderitz mayor, Hilaria Mukapuli. The learners are currently in grades 10, 11 and 12 at Angra Pequena Senior Secondary School and the Lüderitz Christian School. In his acceptance speech Junior Mayor, Simon Cornelius, appreciates the opportunity to be ambassador for the youth of Lüderitz and to act in their best interest. “I humbly accept the calling with open arms and I am willing to work towards the common goal of uplifting the standards in my capacity as Junior Mayor,” says Cornelius.

Cornelius adds that as a scholar, he is fascinated by diplomatic debates and strongly believes that the outcome of his journey as a Junior Mayor will have a positive impact on his town as well as other towns in general. “I hope to be an inspiration to my peers and the younger generation and not forgetting my school, for giving me this opportunity,” appreciates Cornelius.

Lüderitz Mayor Hilaria Mukapuli commends the town council for the concerted efforts in reviving the Junior Council, which will not only serve as a voice for the youth, but similarly contribute to the overall growth of the town through constructive advice and input. “As the chairperson of the council, I hereby pledge our support and commitment towards the Junior Council in the execution of its duties,” says Mukapuli. She promises the junior councillors that her doors will always be open to them for any assistance they may require. Mukapuli emphasises the duties and expectations of the junior councillors.

The junior councillors are Junior Mayor Simon Cornelius, his deputy Paulina Ndafonghoshi, town clerk Nakwila Ipinge, public liaison officer, Reime Cloete, and additional members: Nombulelo Links, Nelson Kandjibi, Enge Smith and Safihuna Josea.