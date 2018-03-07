High schools debate kicks off

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-The MTC Energy 100fm High School Debate Competition kicked off yesterday.

The competition will run until July 26, with 24 high schools competing in teams of three each. The debate will air every Tuesday and Thursday on Energy 100FM Outside Studio at two o’clock (14h00) till three o’clock (15h00) in the afternoon, with four schools per day, two debates/motions per day, and 67 motions/topics for 17 weeks. The high school competition was established in 2015 with the belief that debate and public speaking are the most sure-fire ways of not only promoting critical and creative thinking but also to positively influence the youth, especially school-going children (grades 8-12). This will come about as they partake in research and debates on current local and international affairs, thus contributing towards a free-thinking and a well-informed democratic society.

The theme for this year is “Critical & Creative Thinking Impacting Academic Excellence”. Fannes Namhuya, who is organising the event, says it aims to give a platform of dialogue and debate anywhere and everywhere. Altogether 67 topics are focusing on youth, education, dialogue, international understanding, politics, and information communication, to mention a few.