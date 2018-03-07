Eco-Kids Career Expo starting next Wednesday

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-The second instalment of the Eco-Kids Namibia Film project, Eco-Kids Career Expo, is taking place at the Franco-Namibia Cultural Centre (FNCC) on March 14-15.

This years’ Eco-Kids is focusing on promoting careers and opportunities within the film industry, according to Helena Nghaifiwa, the Eco-Kids project coordinator. The project was initiated in 2013 to introduce filmmaking to children between 8 to 16 years. The idea was to provide a vehicle through which children could voice their aspirations in a creative and empowering way, using mobile phones and the medium of film.

Through producing short films that are both entertaining and educational, the Eco-Kids Namibia Film Project used themes in everyday life that the children could relate to. The last theme was on the environment, and targeted positive aspects on the elements: earth, water, air and fire. The children produced 3 to 5 minute films, relating to their daily lives through these four elements and the entries were screened at a Children’s Film Festival that was held during 2015 in Windhoek. This time around, organisers say they will have a film career fair. “We came to realise that many of our children do not know much about the process of filmmaking and the skills required to execute such an endeavour. There are many different departments that come together to produce a film, hence there are many jobs that need to be done; there’s much more to it than just the glitz and glamour,” says Krischka

Stoffes from Namibia Film Commission (NFC) during the launch of this year Eco-Kids career expo. She adds that storytelling is an intrinsic African tradition and it is time Namibians reclaimed their heritage. “Storytelling is a form of passing on the knowledge and traditions of the elders, to future generations and Namibian films can do the same. Film can help shape a culture and an identity. It’s also a reflection of the people, at that time, who we are and who we want to be.”

The film expo will provide a platform to youngsters to meet and interact personally with the players in the industry, local celebrities, who will answer all the questions they have, regarding filming. Stoffes says they are convinced that the Film Career Expo will create a lot of interest in this discipline, and that children will choose or consider filmmaking as a viable career. The expo will be hosted from eight o’clock in the morning (08h00) to three o’clock (15H00) in the afternoon. A film talk by different local and international media personalities will taking place in the evening.