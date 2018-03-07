Amutenya parts ways with Gaborone United

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Despite the club rubbishing earlier claims of a rotting relationship, fresh media reports from neighbouring Botswana have confirmed that Namibian international Kennedy Amutenya has parted ways with his club Gaborone United FC.

New Era Sport reported a few weeks ago that Amutenya was tangled in a nasty salary dispute with the club and threatened to sever ties with his Botswana Premier League (BPL) outfit, but the club later came out to strongly rubbish media reports pertaining to the salary rift.

At the time Gaborone United released a statement saying: “Gaborone United wishes to deny juvenile reports that our player Kennedy Amutenya has resigned. While we would ordinarily not respond to all innuendos and rumour, it is important that our supporters understand that the club has communication channels and protocol, which should be the official information center. Amutenya is contracted to the club for 3 years and is fully committed to his contractual obligations. United has not received any official complaint from the player. He (Amutenya) is an international, a professional who if grieved, would definitely know that he plays football under FIFA and BFA rules. Above that, GU has a code of conduct for all its players and staff which should guide him accordingly.”

But fresh reports emerging from Botswana suggest the opposite of United’s earlier claims that the Namibian defender was happy at the club, as it has now emerged that Amutenya asked the club to release him just after eight months into his contract as it appears the salary dispute was never resolved.

Amutenya joined United from Tigers at the beginning of the 2017/18 campaign and wasted little time in making his presence felt at the club but an unfortunate salary dispute resulted in his sudden divorce with United.

In fact, the club recently released a statement confirming Amutenya’s departure but did not touch on the reasons for the Namibian’s somewhat rapid exit.

“We wish to inform you that we are no longer with Kennedy Amutenya who was playing on the defence. He indicated in his resignation that he is going back home (Namibia). “Amutenya handed over his resignation 2 weeks ago but it was finalised today. He played well. He made us proud and we wish him well,” reads the statement from United. – Additional info: botswanapremierleague.com