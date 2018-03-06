Unknown person kills village headman

John Muyamba

Rundu-A village headman at Samahiho located 25 km east of Rundu died after an unknown assailant slit his throat with a sharp object on Sunday night at around 22h00.

The headman has been identified as Johannes Mushosho, a 72-year-old male pensioner.

“The headman went to close the gates to his homestead and before he could go to bed someone snuck in and slit his throat. One of his grandsons who went to pee saw his grandfather falling and he was groaning,” said Kavango East crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Bonifatius Kanyetu, who confirmed the incident.

“We are investigating a murder case. The suspect is on the run, but our officers were tracking the suspect last night and there was no success as it was raining heavily. They are still in the field tracking,” he said.

“We are trying to find out what really happened, upon inquiry we find out that there was some disputes in their family, and that the headman was being accused of witchcraft.” Kanyetu further revealed.