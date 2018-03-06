San receive food, shoes in Sibbinda

Hilma Nakanduungile

Kyarecan-A group of about 70 San people from Kyarecan village in Sibbinda Constituency some 21 kilometres west of Katima Mulilo last Saturday received rice, cooking oil and shoes worth N$20,000 from the Africa Hope and Development Foundation (AHDF).

Speaking at the event, the founder of AHDF Dr Ernest Kombo said the organisation has been working hard to ensure they help the marginalised community, considering what has been declared by President Hage Geingob that no one should feel left out.

“We are trying to see how to bring a contribution towards what the government is doing in the country because we believe that the government alone cannot do it all. It needs support from non-governmental organizations,” emphasised Kombo.

Esdrus Kaseba in the Office of the President under the division of marginalised communities in the Zambezi Region could not hide his joy. He said having worked with the San people for so long and observed their struggles; he is thankful and happy for the donations.

“These people struggle so much, I am therefore urging the local business people to follow this example,” he stressed. He added that if other local business people could come forth, it will really help the marginalised community to achieve their goals.

Asked how she feels about the donation, Miliko Kwaluku joyously said that she hopes the donors will come back again. “I am very excited for what I received. I hope the doctor will come back again,” she said smilingly.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Councillor of Sibbinda Constituency, Ignatius Chunga, praised the donor and his whole team for the good initiative. “I really appreciate what you have done and happy that you selected this village which is among the most disadvantaged,” he said.

AHDF is an international organisation that aims to create sustainable projects which will benefit Namibia and the continent so as to bring transformation and advancement to the beneficiaries.

The organisation was founded with the primary goal of promoting community development programmes and projects , improving the lives of Namibian citizens and those of its member states in Southern Africa by providing services tailored to meet their social needs, and minimising gender-based violence, alcohol and drug abuse, birth defects, abortion and baby dumping. Besides the donations, electricity, blankets and mattresses are some of the things that this community longs for.

• Hilma Nakanduungile is an information officer in the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology based in Zambezi Region.