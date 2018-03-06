Kautondokwa, Godoy exchange verbal jabs

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-The hype and intensity around ‘The Legacy Fight’ boxing bonanza, which is slated for the Windhoek Ramatex Hall on March 20, has reached boiling point, with endless verbal jabs and trash talking the trademark of the much-anticipated boxing jamboree.

First to fire verbal shots at each other were Namibia’s WBO/IBF Africa middleweight champion Walter ‘The Executioner’ Kautondokwa and his Argentinian opponent Billi Godoy, with both boxers promising to do serious bodily harm to each other when they cross paths on March 20.

Godoy, through his manager, yesterday wasted little time in signalling his intentions ahead of his journey to Namibia, with the South American cautioning Kautondokwa to start counting his days in the ring as he (Godoy) will come and put an end to it come fight night.

“I have heard so much about Walter, and it is time to bring the curtain down on his career. I am coming to destroy him in his own backyard and I will definitely win by a knockout, just to teach him a good boxing lesson,” warned Godoy.

Kautondokwa and Godoy’s fight will be the main bout of ‘The Legacy Fight’ boxing bonanza, which celebrates Namibia’s 28th Independence anniversary. It will also honour the legacy of the country’s former and current presidents, which has seen the smooth and transparent transfer of power from founding president Sam Nujoma to the country’s second president Hifikepunye Pohamba, and then overwhelmingly to current Head of State Hage Geingob.

Responding to Godoy’s threats, a calm Kautondokwa – who will defend his WBO Africa middleweight title – said the Argentinian’s threats are nothing new to him as many others before came to Namibia beating their war drums but ended up returning bruised and wretched.

“This boy Godoy has no respect threatening me in my own country. So, many of them have come here to say the same thing and I always refer them to my 94% knockout ratio. I take Godoy very seriously as an opponent, I am now rated No. 3 in the world by the WBO and a win might see me contend for the world title, so this fight is important to me and perhaps the most important fight of my career so far. I promise the fans another win, and as for Godoy, I do my talking in the ring.”

The 33-year-old undefeated Kautondokwa boasts an impressive record of 15 knockouts from his 16 fights while Godoy holds 36 wins, 17 knockouts and three losses.

The Legacy Fight will also see three WBO Africa title contentions, WBO No. 5 Jeremiah ‘Lo

Key’ Nakathila taking on Ghana’s Patrick Okine for the WBO Africa Jr lightweight title while WBO No. 14 Mike Shonena faces Idd Pialari of Tanzania for the WBO Africa welterweight crown. There will be 11 exciting undercards, which include Harry Simon Jr.

General tickets sell for N$50 while VIP tickets will go for N$500.