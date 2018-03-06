Addventure Pitch Night a must for entrepreneurs

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The German Development agency, the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, in collaboration with the Namibia University of Science and Technology’s FABlab and sponsored by Standard Bank Enterprise Banking and the City of Windhoek, will host the ADDVENTURE Pitch Night, on March 08, 2018 at the Warehouse Theatre.

“ADDVENTURE is a local adaptation with a twist of the internationally acclaimed “Dragon’s Den” concept with it aiming to provide entrepreneurs access to business support services. The platform caters for start-up innovators and is expected to be an exciting event which will aim to introduce local innovative business start-ups to stakeholders who will offer business support service through access to funding and mentoring amongst other forms of support. This platform serves to connect emerging entrepreneurs and innovators to prospective investors, collaborators, fellow entrepreneurs and the general public,” commented Kirstin Wiedow of FABlab.

Key industry stakeholders are expected to grace the occasion to witness how a total of eight ventures would be competing in the pitching slots to possibly win the prize money sponsored by Standard Bank Namibia as the main sponsor.

“Just like in the past events, the ADDVENTURE platform offers local entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their innovative ideas and locally developed products to potential investors and business support organisations. They do so in a bid to secure funding, access to facilities and other business support services that can stimulate their business growth’’, said Caroline Girard of GIZ.

‘’The aim of the ADDVENTURE Pitch Night, is to give local businesses greater capacity in line with the National Development Plan, with a focus on youth enterprise development as outlined in the Harambe Prosperity Plan’’, added Leonora Joodt Head of SME Development and Promotion at the City of Windhoek.

The Pitch Night will be preceded by a Red Bull Amaphiko workshop hosting Siviwe Mbinda, a well-known South African entrepreneur. The event promises to be fun, highly energized and will once again showcase hidden gems of the Namibian entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Dennis Isaacs Head of Enterprise Banking at Standard Bank views Pitch Night as a great concept for bringing about innovative ideas that could otherwise solve societal challenges. ‘’It is a great opportunity for the bank, as we realize that we can potentially help these businesses become contributors of economic growth in Namibia. The bank does not just view entrepreneurs through a commercial lens, but sees a responsibility in actively supporting the business growth of existing and potential businesses. We are supporting the event by providing the prize-winning amount of N$20 000,’’ stated Isaacs.