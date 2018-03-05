Young Cobous claims bronze medal at World Youth Games

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Carel “Cabous” Olivier, 19, finished competing in the World Youth Championships played at Burnside Bowling Club, Broadbeach, Australia with all the competitors younger than 25 years old.

A total of 35 bowlers from 15 different nations entered the competition in the men and ladies singles, and mixed pairs.

The NBA sanctioned Cabous to compete but could not contribute towards the costs of his trip down under. Unfortunately, if someone wants to enter this tourney, they must cough up from their own coffers as NBA does not receive any funding for any tourneys abroad except the Commonwealth Games, paid for by the Namibian government.

Because no ladies from Namibia entered to compete in the mixed pairs section of the tournament, Cabous was paired alongside a bowler from Malta, Connie Rixon.

There were 18 bowlers entered in the men’s singles and 17 in the ladies’ singles. Cabous did not do too well in the men’s singles in the competition that was played in two sections, with nine players in each section that saw Cabous finish overall 7th place in his section.

In the mixed pairs, played as a complete round robin in two sections of 8 and 9, Cabous and Connie Rixon did extremely well. The pair won 6 of their 8 games to end 2nd in their section. The winners of the two sections were both Australian pairings and went straight through to the semi-finals.

The 2nd and 3rd pairings had to play out for a spot in the semi-finals with Cabous and Connie playing against the team from Hong Kong China (Angel So and James Po).

They won this elimination final convincingly by 19 shots to 12, to go through to the semi-finals. Against Australia 1 in the semi-final, played over 18 ends, Cabous and his partner Connie fought well but lost by a single shot.

The final score was 17-16 – leaving the Namibian and his partner to pick up the pieces for the bronze medal. In this particular tourney, bronze medals are awarded to both teams losing in the semi-final round.

Cabous, who lives in Walvis Bay, was at 19 probably the youngest at this tourney and has been playing bowls for four years. He finished school last year and is currently studying at Potchefstroom University, near Johannesburg. The Namibian youngster flies back from Australia this weekend going straight to university before flying back to Windhoek on March 25 to join the Namibian Commonwealth Games team travelling to Gold Coast to compete in the Commonwealth Games in April.

Last year, Cabous travelled to St John’s Park Bowling Club in New South Wales, Australia, to represent Namibia in the annual World Bowls Singles Champion of Champions Tournament.

A total of 28 countries entered the men’s event, played as a complete round robin in two sections. Cabous won seven of his thirteen games and ended 7th in his section and 16th overall. He was the youngest bowler at this

gathering.