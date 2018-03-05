Home NEW ERA VIDEO Video: African Stars beat Rundu Chiefs 2 – 0 at the Sam... NEW ERA VIDEOSportSports Video: African Stars beat Rundu Chiefs 2 – 0 at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Saturday March 5, 201800 tweet African Stars beat Rundu Chiefs 2 – 0 at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Saturday maintaining their lead on top of the log. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NEW ERA VIDEOVideo: Orlando Pirates go down to Blue Waters 2-1 on Saturday NEW ERA VIDEOVideo: NPL CEO Shortlist causes concerns NEW ERA VIDEOVideo: Citizens came from a goal behind to beat Civics 2 -1LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here + eight = eleven LOCAL WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 25 ° C 26 ° 24 ° 41% 5.1kmh 0%Tue 25 °Wed 23 °Thu 26 °Fri 31 °Sat 31 ° HIV/AIDSHIV message not reaching Ovahimba where it’s needed most February 26, 20180N$700,000 heist referred to PG February 2, 20180More than 24,000 on ARVs in Khomas February 2, 20180