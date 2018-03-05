Teacher arraigned for serial molestation of learners

Loide Jason

Windhoek-A 29-year-old teacher from Ohangwena appeared in the Ohangwena Magistrate’s Court for allegedly fondling the private parts of more than ten boys who are learners at the school where the suspect teaches.

According to information provided by the regional police spokesperson Warrant Officer Abner Kuume Itumba, the incidents happened between 2016 and February 2018 at Omatunda village in the suspect’s bedroom and in the boys’ hostel at Mennonite Brethren Community School. Itumba said the suspect used to call schoolboys to his room at Omatunda village where he used his hands to play with their private parts.

“One of the children informed his parents and the parents came to school, and the school called the children. It was discovered more children had suffered the same issue,” said Itumba.

He said all the victims that came forward and reported the matter to the police are between 15 and 18 years old.

Itumba said parents should teach their children to report cases so that the earlier the case is reported the better the investigations will be done.

The suspect is Nghiimodino Toivo Nghidiputate who is employed as a teacher at Mennonite Brethren Community School whose founder is in jail on separate cases of human trafficking, fraud, forgery and uttering.