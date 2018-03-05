SCORE Namibia organizes 5th coaching camp with Adidas

Staff Reporter

Mariental-SCORE Namibia organised its 5th coaching camp in Mariental, Hardap Region from the 15th to the 23rd of last month.

Through its corporate social responsibility wing the Adidas fund gives opportunities to employees to volunteer at Adidas-funded projects across the world.

SCORE is one of the organizations which Adidas funds and this year sent 12 volunteers from the Adidas office in the Netherlands and headquarters in Germany in Herzogenaurach.

SCORE is a non-profit organization that works across communities in Namibia using sport as a tool to bring about sustainable community development, individual empowerment and social transformation.

SCORE’s flagship programme NAM-VIP (Namibia Volunteer Involvement Programme) recruits, trains and supports local community volunteers to organize and lead sport, and recreational activities and development initiatives for children and youth in seven communities, i.e. Kayengona, Khorixas, Mariental, Ongwediva, Oshakati, Rundu, and Windhoek.

The two-part camp saw Adidas volunteers training NAM-VIP volunteers in organizational and managerial related topics such as effective communication, goal setting, event planning, marketing and social media, leadership styles and effective teamwork.

A total of 26 Namibian volunteers from seven communities were trained.