Rock n Run a big hit amongst participants

More than 1,500 participants attended this year’s Rock n Run in Windhoek. FNB Namibia’s communications manager, Elzita Beukes, said the excitement and fun on the day was overall truly electrifying. She added: “As in the past, people really went all out with their costumes and we were proud to award Marelee Ferretra and Anri Brynard with the prize of N$5,000 as the best dressed. The winners of the dodgeball were the Godfathers, who enjoyed the game tremendously whilst playing with a lot of pride.”

