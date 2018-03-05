Nedbank opens branch at Dunes Mall in Walvis Bay

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Nedbank Namibia has expanded its reach in the Erongo Region with the opening of a new branch in the Dunes Mall shopping centre at Walvis Bay.

Speaking at the official opening on Thursday evening, Nedbank executive for retail and business banking Bertus Matthee said the new Dunes Mall branch adds to the economic and development contribution Nedbank continues to make into Erongo.

“The Walvis Bay Dunes Mall branch is especially special to the Nedbank brand, because of the investment we have contributed as financiers of the entire Dunes Mall development to the tune of half a billion Namibian dollars. The fact that we were able to showcase the good that money can do when it is managed really well, has been nothing short of heartwarming. Similarly, we are overjoyed for the privilege of contributing to the economic progression of Walvis Bay, and by extension, to Erongo as a whole.”

Adelheid Kandjala, special advisor to the governor of Erongo, who gave the keynote address at the occasion on behalf of Governor Cleophas Mutjavikua, applauded Nedbank Namibia for taking a bold step and expanding their presence in Walvis Bay.

“Banks provide a valuable service, and our citizens should have access to safely put away their hard-earned money. Today’s opening is a lucrative opportunity for Nedbank Namibia to build on its solid reputation in the banking industry and join hands with the business sector in Erongo.”