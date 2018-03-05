NBL contributes towards independence celebrations

Strauss Lunyangwe

Windhoek-As the country gears up to celebrate 28 years of independence on March 21, Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) has made sure foreign missions abroad are not left out.

On Friday NBL handed cases of Windhoek Lager to the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation for distribution to Namibian foreign missions across the world.

Senior brand manager at NBL, Claudia Opperman, says the annual donation to the independence celebrations is a big priority for Namibia Breweries.

She acknowledged that without government’s support NBL would not be where it is today.

The breweries would also not be able to pursue its purpose of creating a future and enhancing the lives of all Namibians, she added.

The breweries donated 360 cases this year, 40 more than 2017.

“We value the roles of our respective ambassadors, staff and consulates as they play a critical and important role of uplifting and keeping the image of Namibia high while on their diplomatic missions,” Opperman said.

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Christine //Hoebes accepted the donation. She commended NBL for complementing government’s efforts in building a sustainable economy. She noted NBL’s involvement with the barley project with the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry, which embodies a national vision and emphasises value addition and employment creation.

//Hoebes also stressed NBL should drum up more strategies in talking to youth who consume alcohol. “Whether or not it’s true, our country is rated amongst the top countries that consume alcohol, which is not something to boast about.”

She urged the breweries to have more campaigns that promote responsible drinking amongst the youth as they are the leaders of tomorrow.

The donation is towards celebrating independence and also bringing fellow countrymen and women abroad together in signifying the country’s 28 years of freedom.